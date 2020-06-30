All apartments in Irvine
85 Mayfair

85 Mayfair · No Longer Available
Location

85 Mayfair, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Most popular Santa Clara Plan 2 End Corner Townhome with no one below/above features with two bedrooms, two baths, two-car attached garage, and a private balcony with view. Highly desired single-level living with open floor plan concept with almost 12-ft high ceiling with amazing natural light throughout the day. Upgraded with wood flooring, plantation Shutters covering double pane windows, and crown molding. Oversized kitchen with granite slab island along with built-in breakfast bar for four, custom countertops and back splash, crisp white cabinets, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Larger master suite with walk-in closet and dual sinks in master bath. Walkable to Award-winning Stonegate Elementary and resort style HOA amenities. Close to freeways and shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Mayfair have any available units?
85 Mayfair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 85 Mayfair have?
Some of 85 Mayfair's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Mayfair currently offering any rent specials?
85 Mayfair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Mayfair pet-friendly?
No, 85 Mayfair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 85 Mayfair offer parking?
Yes, 85 Mayfair offers parking.
Does 85 Mayfair have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Mayfair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Mayfair have a pool?
No, 85 Mayfair does not have a pool.
Does 85 Mayfair have accessible units?
No, 85 Mayfair does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Mayfair have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Mayfair does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Mayfair have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Mayfair does not have units with air conditioning.

