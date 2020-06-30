85 Mayfair

Amenities

Most popular Santa Clara Plan 2 End Corner Townhome with no one below/above features with two bedrooms, two baths, two-car attached garage, and a private balcony with view. Highly desired single-level living with open floor plan concept with almost 12-ft high ceiling with amazing natural light throughout the day. Upgraded with wood flooring, plantation Shutters covering double pane windows, and crown molding. Oversized kitchen with granite slab island along with built-in breakfast bar for four, custom countertops and back splash, crisp white cabinets, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Larger master suite with walk-in closet and dual sinks in master bath. Walkable to Award-winning Stonegate Elementary and resort style HOA amenities. Close to freeways and shopping center.