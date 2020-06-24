84 Mayfair

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bed and 2 baths is a plan 2 style condo with high ceilings ,crown molding, and strong minimalist design lines sprawled over almost 1300 SQFT.Breathtaking and poised to impress , the expansive island kitchen is a striking contrast of light flooring and granite counters contrasted against dark shaker style cabinetry and sleek stainless steel appliances. The dual master bedrooms with walk-in closets and attached two car garage. The amenities includes ,tennis court, pools, spa, basketball court and bbq and picnic tables.