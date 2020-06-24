All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

84 Mayfair

84 Mayfair · No Longer Available
Location

84 Mayfair, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This beautiful 2 bed and 2 baths is a plan 2 style condo with high ceilings ,crown molding, and strong minimalist design lines sprawled over almost 1300 SQFT.Breathtaking and poised to impress , the expansive island kitchen is a striking contrast of light flooring and granite counters contrasted against dark shaker style cabinetry and sleek stainless steel appliances. The dual master bedrooms with walk-in closets and attached two car garage. The amenities includes ,tennis court, pools, spa, basketball court and bbq and picnic tables.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Mayfair have any available units?
84 Mayfair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 84 Mayfair have?
Some of 84 Mayfair's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Mayfair currently offering any rent specials?
84 Mayfair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Mayfair pet-friendly?
No, 84 Mayfair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Mayfair offer parking?
Yes, 84 Mayfair offers parking.
Does 84 Mayfair have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Mayfair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Mayfair have a pool?
Yes, 84 Mayfair has a pool.
Does 84 Mayfair have accessible units?
No, 84 Mayfair does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Mayfair have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Mayfair does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Mayfair have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Mayfair does not have units with air conditioning.
