84 Loganberry

Amenities
Stunning 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Story SFR in the Woodbury neighborhood of Irvine - Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story single family home in the beautiful Woodbury neighborhood of Irvine. This home has upgrades throughout including beautiful hardwood flooring; kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and built-in microwave); center island great for entertaining guests. This beautiful home has a spacious living room with fireplace; great sized bedroom including a master with private bathroom spa tub with jets and dual sided mirror to the walk-in closet; upstairs laundry room; landscaped backyard with built-in BBQ; and 2 car attached garage.
Amenities include: pool, clubhouse, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4327453)