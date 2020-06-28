All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 84 Loganberry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
84 Loganberry
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

84 Loganberry

84 Loganberry · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

84 Loganberry, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Stunning 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Story SFR in the Woodbury neighborhood of Irvine - Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story single family home in the beautiful Woodbury neighborhood of Irvine. This home has upgrades throughout including beautiful hardwood flooring; kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and built-in microwave); center island great for entertaining guests. This beautiful home has a spacious living room with fireplace; great sized bedroom including a master with private bathroom spa tub with jets and dual sided mirror to the walk-in closet; upstairs laundry room; landscaped backyard with built-in BBQ; and 2 car attached garage.

Amenities include: pool, clubhouse, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4327453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Loganberry have any available units?
84 Loganberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 84 Loganberry have?
Some of 84 Loganberry's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Loganberry currently offering any rent specials?
84 Loganberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Loganberry pet-friendly?
No, 84 Loganberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Loganberry offer parking?
Yes, 84 Loganberry offers parking.
Does 84 Loganberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Loganberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Loganberry have a pool?
Yes, 84 Loganberry has a pool.
Does 84 Loganberry have accessible units?
No, 84 Loganberry does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Loganberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Loganberry has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Loganberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Loganberry does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology