84 Loganberry

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Stunning 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Story SFR in the Woodbury neighborhood of Irvine - Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story single family home in the beautiful Woodbury neighborhood of Irvine. This home has upgrades throughout including beautiful hardwood flooring; kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and built-in microwave); center island great for entertaining guests. This beautiful home has a spacious living room with fireplace; great sized bedroom including a master with private bathroom spa tub with jets and dual sided mirror to the walk-in closet; upstairs laundry room; landscaped backyard with built-in BBQ; and 2 car attached garage.



Amenities include: pool, clubhouse, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4327453)