Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

84 Costero Aisle

84 Costero Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

84 Costero Aisle, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Desirable Westpark condo that has been newly renovated throughout! Upper level end carriage unit with only one common wall and no one below. Bright and beautiful with tons of natural light and views overlooking the greenbelt and park. Kitchen offers newer cabinets, countertops and stainless steel appliances. Newer flooring, carpet, remodeled baths, window coverings, inside washer/dryer and newer HVAC unit. Freshly painted interior. Plus a one car garage and designated carport space. Parks, pools, spas, tennis courts, and a great school district. Stroll to shopping, restaurants and amenities. This won't last long so hurry and make this your new home! No pets and no smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Costero Aisle have any available units?
84 Costero Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 84 Costero Aisle have?
Some of 84 Costero Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Costero Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
84 Costero Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Costero Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 84 Costero Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Costero Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 84 Costero Aisle offers parking.
Does 84 Costero Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Costero Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Costero Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 84 Costero Aisle has a pool.
Does 84 Costero Aisle have accessible units?
No, 84 Costero Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Costero Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Costero Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Costero Aisle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 84 Costero Aisle has units with air conditioning.
