84 Costero Aisle

Desirable Westpark condo that has been newly renovated throughout! Upper level end carriage unit with only one common wall and no one below. Bright and beautiful with tons of natural light and views overlooking the greenbelt and park. Kitchen offers newer cabinets, countertops and stainless steel appliances. Newer flooring, carpet, remodeled baths, window coverings, inside washer/dryer and newer HVAC unit. Freshly painted interior. Plus a one car garage and designated carport space. Parks, pools, spas, tennis courts, and a great school district. Stroll to shopping, restaurants and amenities. This won't last long so hurry and make this your new home! No pets and no smoking please.