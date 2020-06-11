All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:01 AM

84 Borghese

84 Borghese · No Longer Available
Location

84 Borghese, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Beautiful home in the GUARD GATED Laguna Altura community. This home is located on a private lot, and is only minutes away from the beach, Irvine Spectrum, and other shopping and entertainment options! This home features three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a beautiful gourmet kitchen. The living room is open to the family rooms. The upstairs features two bedrooms, one master suite, and a spacious walk in master closet. The community is guard gated, and features amenities including parks, basketball courts, pools, and much more! This homes convenient and unique location allows for easy access to the finest dining, shopping, entertainment options and more! Come see this home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Borghese have any available units?
84 Borghese doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 84 Borghese currently offering any rent specials?
84 Borghese is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Borghese pet-friendly?
No, 84 Borghese is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Borghese offer parking?
No, 84 Borghese does not offer parking.
Does 84 Borghese have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Borghese does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Borghese have a pool?
Yes, 84 Borghese has a pool.
Does 84 Borghese have accessible units?
No, 84 Borghese does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Borghese have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Borghese does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Borghese have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Borghese does not have units with air conditioning.

