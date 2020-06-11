84 Borghese

Amenities

pool basketball court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court pool

Beautiful home in the GUARD GATED Laguna Altura community. This home is located on a private lot, and is only minutes away from the beach, Irvine Spectrum, and other shopping and entertainment options! This home features three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a beautiful gourmet kitchen. The living room is open to the family rooms. The upstairs features two bedrooms, one master suite, and a spacious walk in master closet. The community is guard gated, and features amenities including parks, basketball courts, pools, and much more! This homes convenient and unique location allows for easy access to the finest dining, shopping, entertainment options and more! Come see this home today!!!