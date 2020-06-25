83 Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Two story townhouse with dual-master suites. Features including ceramic tile flooring, central A/C, carpet, corian countertops, dbl-sink master bathroom vanity, custom ceramic-tiled and enlarged master shower, recessed lighting. French doors lead to your private, garden patio with custom awning, steps away from your 2 car garage, finished with painted floors and roll-up garage door. Conveniently located in the heart of Irvine, walking distance to Heritage Park, close proximity to UCI, the Great Park, Irvine Spectrum and award winning schools. Contact listing agent for more information, Kinney Yong 949.838.4858