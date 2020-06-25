All apartments in Irvine
83 Heritage
83 Heritage

83 Heritage · No Longer Available
Location

83 Heritage, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two story townhouse with dual-master suites. Features including ceramic tile flooring, central A/C, carpet, corian countertops, dbl-sink master bathroom vanity, custom ceramic-tiled and enlarged master shower, recessed lighting. French doors lead to your private, garden patio with custom awning, steps away from your 2 car garage, finished with painted floors and roll-up garage door. Conveniently located in the heart of Irvine, walking distance to Heritage Park, close proximity to UCI, the Great Park, Irvine Spectrum and award winning schools. Contact listing agent for more information, Kinney Yong 949.838.4858

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Heritage have any available units?
83 Heritage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 83 Heritage have?
Some of 83 Heritage's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Heritage currently offering any rent specials?
83 Heritage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Heritage pet-friendly?
No, 83 Heritage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 83 Heritage offer parking?
Yes, 83 Heritage offers parking.
Does 83 Heritage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Heritage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Heritage have a pool?
No, 83 Heritage does not have a pool.
Does 83 Heritage have accessible units?
No, 83 Heritage does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Heritage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Heritage has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Heritage have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 83 Heritage has units with air conditioning.
