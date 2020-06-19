83 Ashdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing, one of a kind, Stonegate Saratoga Single family home with private court yard entry, LIGHT AND BRIGHT open floor plan with One bedroom and bathroom downstairs, plus the extra Conservatory room (300+ sq ft) for your office or grand piano, New carpet will be installed shortly and white wood shutters through out the house. Award winning Stonegate Elementary school, great location near the community pool and park. YOU will not want to miss this beautiful house. Over 2300 sq ft of living spaces, with 4 suites, each with their own shower.