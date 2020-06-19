All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 83 Ashdale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
83 Ashdale
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

83 Ashdale

83 Ashdale · (949) 903-4128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

83 Ashdale, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing, one of a kind, Stonegate Saratoga Single family home with private court yard entry, LIGHT AND BRIGHT open floor plan with One bedroom and bathroom downstairs, plus the extra Conservatory room (300+ sq ft) for your office or grand piano, New carpet will be installed shortly and white wood shutters through out the house. Award winning Stonegate Elementary school, great location near the community pool and park. YOU will not want to miss this beautiful house. Over 2300 sq ft of living spaces, with 4 suites, each with their own shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Ashdale have any available units?
83 Ashdale has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 Ashdale have?
Some of 83 Ashdale's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Ashdale currently offering any rent specials?
83 Ashdale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Ashdale pet-friendly?
No, 83 Ashdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 83 Ashdale offer parking?
Yes, 83 Ashdale does offer parking.
Does 83 Ashdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Ashdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Ashdale have a pool?
Yes, 83 Ashdale has a pool.
Does 83 Ashdale have accessible units?
No, 83 Ashdale does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Ashdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Ashdale has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Ashdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Ashdale does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 83 Ashdale?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity