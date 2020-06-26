82 Gingerwood

Amenities

dishwasher garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This turn-key Turtle Ridge residence features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with an open concept layout. Situated as a desirable corner unit, the home offers one of only a few driveways in the complex allowing for ample private parking, in addition to the attached 2-car garage. The high ceilings of the family room allow for plenty of natural light to drench the interiors. With one main floor bedroom and bath and a private third floor master, this beautiful home is move-in ready. Residents of Turtle Ridge enjoy resort-style amenities and close-proximity to award winning Irvine schools, world-class shopping and dining, freeway access, and John Wayne Airport.