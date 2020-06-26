All apartments in Irvine
82 Gingerwood
82 Gingerwood

82 Gingerwood · No Longer Available
Location

82 Gingerwood, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This turn-key Turtle Ridge residence features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with an open concept layout. Situated as a desirable corner unit, the home offers one of only a few driveways in the complex allowing for ample private parking, in addition to the attached 2-car garage. The high ceilings of the family room allow for plenty of natural light to drench the interiors. With one main floor bedroom and bath and a private third floor master, this beautiful home is move-in ready. Residents of Turtle Ridge enjoy resort-style amenities and close-proximity to award winning Irvine schools, world-class shopping and dining, freeway access, and John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Gingerwood have any available units?
82 Gingerwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 82 Gingerwood currently offering any rent specials?
82 Gingerwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Gingerwood pet-friendly?
No, 82 Gingerwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 82 Gingerwood offer parking?
Yes, 82 Gingerwood offers parking.
Does 82 Gingerwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Gingerwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Gingerwood have a pool?
No, 82 Gingerwood does not have a pool.
Does 82 Gingerwood have accessible units?
No, 82 Gingerwood does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Gingerwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Gingerwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Gingerwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Gingerwood does not have units with air conditioning.
