Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

This Bright 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom end unit detached home is situated in beautiful Quail Hill Community, with close access to Alderwood Elementary school, parks, gym and swim Pools. It has a oversized beautiful backyard, you will love it! It also features the Finest Interior Elements including Hardwood Flooring, Custom Interior Paint, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops and ALL Stainless Steel Appliances! One bedroom downstairs. Dining area is open to kitchen and living area with glass sliding doors leading to beautiful backyard. Enjoy this great location, minutes to Laguna beaches, hiking/biking trails, South Coast Plaza and fine dining and easy freeway access and it is just steps from Alderwood Elementary! DO NOT MISS IT!