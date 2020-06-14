All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:20 AM

82 City Stroll

82 City Stroll · (714) 331-2333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

82 City Stroll, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Woodbury Townhouse offers a spacious open floor plan, dramatic 12 foot ceiling in the living room and kitchen.bEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW WOOD FLOOR THROUGH OUT THE WHOLE HOUSE AND NEW PAINT DONE AFTER EXESTING TENANTS MOVED OUT ON 10/1/16. IT LOOKS GORGEOUS NOW. Spacious living room leading to an outdoor private deck with green view. All living spaces on the second floor w/only oversize laundry room & storage on the first floor. Dual master suits,highly upgraded w/kitchen granite countertops,stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to Woodbury Town Center. Oversize attached 2 car garage,great school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 City Stroll have any available units?
82 City Stroll has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82 City Stroll have?
Some of 82 City Stroll's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 City Stroll currently offering any rent specials?
82 City Stroll isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 City Stroll pet-friendly?
No, 82 City Stroll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 82 City Stroll offer parking?
Yes, 82 City Stroll does offer parking.
Does 82 City Stroll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 City Stroll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 City Stroll have a pool?
No, 82 City Stroll does not have a pool.
Does 82 City Stroll have accessible units?
No, 82 City Stroll does not have accessible units.
Does 82 City Stroll have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 City Stroll has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 City Stroll have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 City Stroll does not have units with air conditioning.
