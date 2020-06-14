82 City Stroll

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Woodbury Townhouse offers a spacious open floor plan, dramatic 12 foot ceiling in the living room and kitchen.bEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW WOOD FLOOR THROUGH OUT THE WHOLE HOUSE AND NEW PAINT DONE AFTER EXESTING TENANTS MOVED OUT ON 10/1/16. IT LOOKS GORGEOUS NOW. Spacious living room leading to an outdoor private deck with green view. All living spaces on the second floor w/only oversize laundry room & storage on the first floor. Dual master suits,highly upgraded w/kitchen granite countertops,stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to Woodbury Town Center. Oversize attached 2 car garage,great school district.