Irvine, CA
81 Quentin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

81 Quentin

81 Quentin · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

81 Quentin, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
2018 Brand New Move-In Ready Detached Home located in Irvine newest community, Eastwood Village. This charming home is situated within the “Marin” community which showcases modern living and resort-style amenities. Very private detached home with a 2-car driveway close to Eastwood Elementary School, the community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, playgrounds, picnic areas and walking/biking trails. Relax and enjoy indoor/outdoor living from the dining area to backyard. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and island and stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom with coffered ceiling and walk-in closet. Convenient downstairs bedroom with en-suite bathroom. 10’ ceilings at select locations. Spacious and light-filled Great Room. Laundry room with sink and cabinets on the first level. Only minutes to Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, UCI, Orange County Airport, Laguna Beach. Easy access to 5, 405, 133 & 241 freeways. Award winning schools: Eastwood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Quentin have any available units?
81 Quentin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 81 Quentin have?
Some of 81 Quentin's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Quentin currently offering any rent specials?
81 Quentin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Quentin pet-friendly?
No, 81 Quentin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 81 Quentin offer parking?
No, 81 Quentin does not offer parking.
Does 81 Quentin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Quentin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Quentin have a pool?
Yes, 81 Quentin has a pool.
Does 81 Quentin have accessible units?
No, 81 Quentin does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Quentin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Quentin has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Quentin have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Quentin does not have units with air conditioning.
