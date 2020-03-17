81 Quentin

Amenities

2018 Brand New Move-In Ready Detached Home located in Irvine newest community, Eastwood Village. This charming home is situated within the “Marin” community which showcases modern living and resort-style amenities. Very private detached home with a 2-car driveway close to Eastwood Elementary School, the community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, playgrounds, picnic areas and walking/biking trails. Relax and enjoy indoor/outdoor living from the dining area to backyard. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and island and stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom with coffered ceiling and walk-in closet. Convenient downstairs bedroom with en-suite bathroom. 10’ ceilings at select locations. Spacious and light-filled Great Room. Laundry room with sink and cabinets on the first level. Only minutes to Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, UCI, Orange County Airport, Laguna Beach. Easy access to 5, 405, 133 & 241 freeways. Award winning schools: Eastwood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High.