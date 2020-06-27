Amenities

Highly Upgraded detached California Pacific Home with most popular floor plan (Plan 2) in peaceful and serene Citrine enclave of Portola Springs. This detached, two story, residence is the perfect starter home and/or for savvy investors. Come inside and view our custom paint, top of the line porcelain modern flooring, and upgraded amenities throughout. 81 Kestrel consists of 3 bedrooms, including master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Two more luxury baths include dual vanity, premium laminate and porcelain tile floors, and premium marble. Loft area is ready for an office, entertainment center, or second living room. Gourmet chefs rejoice as luxurious kitchen includes latest high-end Bosch appliances, kitchen island, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, and quartz counter tops. Upstairs side by side laundry room with built-in cabinet, two-car garage, plush living room, and exquisitely maintained and European-curated back garden provide all that one would need to pamper themselves and live in luxury. Enjoy included amenities in Portola Springs, such as tennis courts, private pools, clubhouses, tot lots, 15 beautiful parks, and schools of Portola Springs Elementary, Jeffrey Trail Middle School, and Irvine's flagship Portola High School. Easy access to shopping, dining and free ways.