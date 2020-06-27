All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 81 Kestrel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
81 Kestrel
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:48 AM

81 Kestrel

81 Kestrel · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

81 Kestrel, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Highly Upgraded detached California Pacific Home with most popular floor plan (Plan 2) in peaceful and serene Citrine enclave of Portola Springs. This detached, two story, residence is the perfect starter home and/or for savvy investors. Come inside and view our custom paint, top of the line porcelain modern flooring, and upgraded amenities throughout. 81 Kestrel consists of 3 bedrooms, including master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Two more luxury baths include dual vanity, premium laminate and porcelain tile floors, and premium marble. Loft area is ready for an office, entertainment center, or second living room. Gourmet chefs rejoice as luxurious kitchen includes latest high-end Bosch appliances, kitchen island, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, and quartz counter tops. Upstairs side by side laundry room with built-in cabinet, two-car garage, plush living room, and exquisitely maintained and European-curated back garden provide all that one would need to pamper themselves and live in luxury. Enjoy included amenities in Portola Springs, such as tennis courts, private pools, clubhouses, tot lots, 15 beautiful parks, and schools of Portola Springs Elementary, Jeffrey Trail Middle School, and Irvine's flagship Portola High School. Easy access to shopping, dining and free ways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Kestrel have any available units?
81 Kestrel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 81 Kestrel have?
Some of 81 Kestrel's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Kestrel currently offering any rent specials?
81 Kestrel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Kestrel pet-friendly?
No, 81 Kestrel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 81 Kestrel offer parking?
Yes, 81 Kestrel offers parking.
Does 81 Kestrel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Kestrel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Kestrel have a pool?
Yes, 81 Kestrel has a pool.
Does 81 Kestrel have accessible units?
No, 81 Kestrel does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Kestrel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Kestrel has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Kestrel have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Kestrel does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology