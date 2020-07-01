81 Fairymoss

Amenities

Upgraded 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home at most beautiful community Cypress Village.Only 2 mins walking distance to the community park, swimming pool and BBQ area,, tot lots, playgrounds. Irvine award school Cypress Village Elementary school is only 5 mins walking distance away. Jeffrey Trail Middle school is only 5 mins drive away. Kitchen is fully upgraded with full title backsplash, white cabinets, quartz countertops and Bosh stainless steel appliances including cooktop, oven, microware, dishwasher and hood. One downstairs bedroom and full bath is great for the guest or easy turn to an office. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and the kids room with own bathroom are both located at the second floor. The 2 car garage has storage racks overhead which is perfect for a family storage size. This house are really conveniently to shopping and dining, Woodbury shopping center, cypress village shopping center, irvine spectrum and tustin marketplace. House is fully furnished.