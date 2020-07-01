All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 81 Fairymoss.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
81 Fairymoss
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

81 Fairymoss

81 Fairymoss · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

81 Fairymoss, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Upgraded 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home at most beautiful community Cypress Village.Only 2 mins walking distance to the community park, swimming pool and BBQ area,, tot lots, playgrounds. Irvine award school Cypress Village Elementary school is only 5 mins walking distance away. Jeffrey Trail Middle school is only 5 mins drive away. Kitchen is fully upgraded with full title backsplash, white cabinets, quartz countertops and Bosh stainless steel appliances including cooktop, oven, microware, dishwasher and hood. One downstairs bedroom and full bath is great for the guest or easy turn to an office. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and the kids room with own bathroom are both located at the second floor. The 2 car garage has storage racks overhead which is perfect for a family storage size. This house are really conveniently to shopping and dining, Woodbury shopping center, cypress village shopping center, irvine spectrum and tustin marketplace. House is fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 300 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Fairymoss have any available units?
81 Fairymoss doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 81 Fairymoss have?
Some of 81 Fairymoss's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Fairymoss currently offering any rent specials?
81 Fairymoss is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Fairymoss pet-friendly?
No, 81 Fairymoss is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 81 Fairymoss offer parking?
Yes, 81 Fairymoss offers parking.
Does 81 Fairymoss have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Fairymoss does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Fairymoss have a pool?
Yes, 81 Fairymoss has a pool.
Does 81 Fairymoss have accessible units?
No, 81 Fairymoss does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Fairymoss have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Fairymoss has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Fairymoss have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Fairymoss does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 300 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology