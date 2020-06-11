All apartments in Irvine
80 Plum Feather
Last updated June 2 2019 at 6:05 PM

80 Plum Feather

80 Plum Feather · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

80 Plum Feather, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
A wonderful opportunity in beautiful Cypress Village. Gorgeous, detached home in Jasmine with many builder upgrades. Contemporary architecture for modern living with expansive great room & added conservatory space. Gourmet kitchen w/sit down, center island. Upgraded granite counters w/full backsplash. Stainless steel and much more. Upstairs laundry room. Walking distance to Cypress Village Elementary & Jeffrey Trail Middle Schools. Beautifully designed communities w/acres of park, resort style amenities & more. Great location, close to I-5, I-405, R-133, R-73, close to Irvine Spectrum for entertainment, food and shopping. Contact us today and make it your home to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Plum Feather have any available units?
80 Plum Feather doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 80 Plum Feather have?
Some of 80 Plum Feather's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Plum Feather currently offering any rent specials?
80 Plum Feather is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Plum Feather pet-friendly?
No, 80 Plum Feather is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 80 Plum Feather offer parking?
No, 80 Plum Feather does not offer parking.
Does 80 Plum Feather have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Plum Feather does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Plum Feather have a pool?
No, 80 Plum Feather does not have a pool.
Does 80 Plum Feather have accessible units?
No, 80 Plum Feather does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Plum Feather have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Plum Feather does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Plum Feather have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Plum Feather does not have units with air conditioning.
