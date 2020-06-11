80 Plum Feather

Amenities

A wonderful opportunity in beautiful Cypress Village. Gorgeous, detached home in Jasmine with many builder upgrades. Contemporary architecture for modern living with expansive great room & added conservatory space. Gourmet kitchen w/sit down, center island. Upgraded granite counters w/full backsplash. Stainless steel and much more. Upstairs laundry room. Walking distance to Cypress Village Elementary & Jeffrey Trail Middle Schools. Beautifully designed communities w/acres of park, resort style amenities & more. Great location, close to I-5, I-405, R-133, R-73, close to Irvine Spectrum for entertainment, food and shopping. Contact us today and make it your home to enjoy!