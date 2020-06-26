All apartments in Irvine
8 Westmoreland
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM

8 Westmoreland

8 Westmoreland · No Longer Available
Location

8 Westmoreland, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to classic Northwood. This nicely maintained home offers a highly desirable floor plan. Guests are immediately welcomed to an open and airy formal living room and adjacent formal dining room! The freshly remodeled kitchen boasts beautiful quartz countertops, backspalsh and elegant cabinets. Casual dining is a must in the eating area that looks out to the backyard. Separate family room is cozy with a fireplace, a wet bar and direct access to the backyard. Well appointed main floor bedroom gives you tons of options. The main floor also boasts a full bath for your convenience. 3 additional bedrooms are upstairs and offer tons of privacy. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a luxurious bath. The master bath is complete with dual sinks, soaking tub, and separate new glass framed shower. The washer and dryer are in separate laundry room and a attached direct access two-car garage. Courtside Residents have access to HOA amenities including Pool, Spa, BBQ Area and Children's Playground just a block down the street! Walking distance to award winning Brywood Elementary & very close to Sierra Vista Middle and Northwood High school. This is a must see home in a great neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

