8 Spanish Moss

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool bbq/grill

The most gorgeous home for lease. The home features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, including a mainfloor bedroom and bathroom. Second floor features a large Master suite with en-suite bathroom, soaking tub, shower, and walk-in closet with custom built-ins. Upstairs also includes 2 additional secondary bedrooms, "teen room (loft)" and laundry room. Gourmet chef's kitchen features back kitchen, walk-in pantry, top of the line stainless steel appliances including 2 built-in Sub Zero refrigerators, and upgraded dovetail drawers. Upgraded bi-fold doors bring in fresh air and sun light ideal for California living. Exit the bi-fold doors to a backyard exquisitely designed by Ross Homequist with 1-inch natural Travertine stone and LYNX built-in barbecue that allows you to enjoy all that California has to offer. Hunter Douglas premier shade system and silk drapery throughout the entire home. Enjoy all the home's luxuries at a low cost with completely purchased 3.7KW solar panels and upgraded insulation throughout the entire home. Home is walking distance to award winning Orchard Hills School (K-8). Enjoy other community amenities including resort-style pools, parks, hiking and biking trails.