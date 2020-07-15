All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

8 Spanish Moss

8 Spanish Moss · No Longer Available
Location

8 Spanish Moss, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
The most gorgeous home for lease. The home features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, including a mainfloor bedroom and bathroom. Second floor features a large Master suite with en-suite bathroom, soaking tub, shower, and walk-in closet with custom built-ins. Upstairs also includes 2 additional secondary bedrooms, "teen room (loft)" and laundry room. Gourmet chef's kitchen features back kitchen, walk-in pantry, top of the line stainless steel appliances including 2 built-in Sub Zero refrigerators, and upgraded dovetail drawers. Upgraded bi-fold doors bring in fresh air and sun light ideal for California living. Exit the bi-fold doors to a backyard exquisitely designed by Ross Homequist with 1-inch natural Travertine stone and LYNX built-in barbecue that allows you to enjoy all that California has to offer. Hunter Douglas premier shade system and silk drapery throughout the entire home. Enjoy all the home's luxuries at a low cost with completely purchased 3.7KW solar panels and upgraded insulation throughout the entire home. Home is walking distance to award winning Orchard Hills School (K-8). Enjoy other community amenities including resort-style pools, parks, hiking and biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Spanish Moss have any available units?
8 Spanish Moss doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Spanish Moss have?
Some of 8 Spanish Moss's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Spanish Moss currently offering any rent specials?
8 Spanish Moss is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Spanish Moss pet-friendly?
No, 8 Spanish Moss is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Spanish Moss offer parking?
No, 8 Spanish Moss does not offer parking.
Does 8 Spanish Moss have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Spanish Moss does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Spanish Moss have a pool?
Yes, 8 Spanish Moss has a pool.
Does 8 Spanish Moss have accessible units?
No, 8 Spanish Moss does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Spanish Moss have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Spanish Moss does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Spanish Moss have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Spanish Moss does not have units with air conditioning.
