Irvine, CA
8 Sonata Street
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

8 Sonata Street

8 Sonata St · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

8 Sonata St, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Elegant Detached Home in Oak Creek Featuring Two Generous Bedrooms PLUS LOFT which could be used as a Potential Third Bedroom and 2 1/2 Baths. BRAND NEW PLUSH CARPET, Electric Car Charger in Garage, Designer Upgrades Throughout, Beautiful Hardwood and Tile Floors, Exquisite Custom, Built-In Media Center and Plantation Shutters. The Gourmet Kitchen Features, Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator, Microwave, Pantry & Under-Cabinet Lighting. Spa-like Master Suite Features Walk-In Closet & Master Bath with Dual Vanities. Dryer is included and Owners may Purchase Washer for Tenant. Two-Car Attached Garage and Private, Professionally Landscaped Low Maintenance Backyard with Flagstone Hardscape. Sparkling, Resort Style Amenities Include: Pool, Spa, Sport Court, Tot Lot, Walking Trails, Tennis, Picnic Area & More! Close to Award winning Irvine Schools, Including UCI, Oak Creek Elementary, Lakeside Middle School and Woodbridge High School, Shopping Dining, Entertainment, Recreation and So Much More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Sonata Street have any available units?
8 Sonata Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Sonata Street have?
Some of 8 Sonata Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Sonata Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 Sonata Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Sonata Street pet-friendly?
No, 8 Sonata Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Sonata Street offer parking?
Yes, 8 Sonata Street offers parking.
Does 8 Sonata Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Sonata Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Sonata Street have a pool?
Yes, 8 Sonata Street has a pool.
Does 8 Sonata Street have accessible units?
No, 8 Sonata Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Sonata Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Sonata Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Sonata Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Sonata Street does not have units with air conditioning.
