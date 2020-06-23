8 Sonata Street

Amenities

Elegant Detached Home in Oak Creek Featuring Two Generous Bedrooms PLUS LOFT which could be used as a Potential Third Bedroom and 2 1/2 Baths. BRAND NEW PLUSH CARPET, Electric Car Charger in Garage, Designer Upgrades Throughout, Beautiful Hardwood and Tile Floors, Exquisite Custom, Built-In Media Center and Plantation Shutters. The Gourmet Kitchen Features, Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator, Microwave, Pantry & Under-Cabinet Lighting. Spa-like Master Suite Features Walk-In Closet & Master Bath with Dual Vanities. Dryer is included and Owners may Purchase Washer for Tenant. Two-Car Attached Garage and Private, Professionally Landscaped Low Maintenance Backyard with Flagstone Hardscape. Sparkling, Resort Style Amenities Include: Pool, Spa, Sport Court, Tot Lot, Walking Trails, Tennis, Picnic Area & More! Close to Award winning Irvine Schools, Including UCI, Oak Creek Elementary, Lakeside Middle School and Woodbridge High School, Shopping Dining, Entertainment, Recreation and So Much More!