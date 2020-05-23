Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath detached home. The gourmet kitchen has granite countertop and backsplash, white cabinets, built-in wine cooler and stainless steel appliances. Beautifully upgraded marble flooring downstairs and laminated wood floor upstairs. There's a fireplace and built-in media niche in the livingroom. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a jacuzzi bathtub. Low maintenance side yard, convenient upstairs laundry. Stainless steel refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Conveniently located in North Park Square, walking distance to Beckman High school and several parks. Close to 5 Freeway, Market Place, movie theatres, The District and Diamond Jamboree. Association swimming pool & spa and much more.