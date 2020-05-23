All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 8 Del Mar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
8 Del Mar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8 Del Mar

8 Del Mar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8 Del Mar, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath detached home. The gourmet kitchen has granite countertop and backsplash, white cabinets, built-in wine cooler and stainless steel appliances. Beautifully upgraded marble flooring downstairs and laminated wood floor upstairs. There's a fireplace and built-in media niche in the livingroom. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a jacuzzi bathtub. Low maintenance side yard, convenient upstairs laundry. Stainless steel refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Conveniently located in North Park Square, walking distance to Beckman High school and several parks. Close to 5 Freeway, Market Place, movie theatres, The District and Diamond Jamboree. Association swimming pool & spa and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Del Mar have any available units?
8 Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Del Mar have?
Some of 8 Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
8 Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 8 Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 8 Del Mar offers parking.
Does 8 Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 8 Del Mar has a pool.
Does 8 Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 8 Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology