8 Campana Dr

Location! Location! Best Location! If You Are Looking for a spacious single story property with an extremely open floor plan & lot's of light, look no further! Ideally located in Northwood, this home is a MUST SEE! The 3rd bedroom has double doors that make it ideal for a home office,den,guest room or computer area. The large living room has vaulted ceilings and an attractive brick fireplace. Yes, there is a good size dining area including a breakfast bar. The master bedroom is huge! There is also a private patio area off the master bedroom. This interior location is surrounded by greenbelt & steps to association pool. New paint, new hardwood flooring and new toilets!