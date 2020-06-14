All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 8 Campana Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
8 Campana Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8 Campana Dr

8 Campana Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8 Campana Drive, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Location! Location! Best Location! If You Are Looking for a spacious single story property with an extremely open floor plan & lot's of light, look no further! Ideally located in Northwood, this home is a MUST SEE! The 3rd bedroom has double doors that make it ideal for a home office,den,guest room or computer area. The large living room has vaulted ceilings and an attractive brick fireplace. Yes, there is a good size dining area including a breakfast bar. The master bedroom is huge! There is also a private patio area off the master bedroom. This interior location is surrounded by greenbelt & steps to association pool. New paint, new hardwood flooring and new toilets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Campana Dr have any available units?
8 Campana Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Campana Dr have?
Some of 8 Campana Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Campana Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8 Campana Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Campana Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8 Campana Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Campana Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8 Campana Dr does offer parking.
Does 8 Campana Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Campana Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Campana Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8 Campana Dr has a pool.
Does 8 Campana Dr have accessible units?
No, 8 Campana Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Campana Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Campana Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Campana Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Campana Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology