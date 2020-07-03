All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 11 2020 at 2:24 PM

8 Brisa

8 Brisa · No Longer Available
Location

8 Brisa, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE**GREAT SCHOOLS**4 BED+2.5 BATH**BACKYARD**DRIVEWAY**NO CARPET IN THE HOUSE**Wonderful home in the heart of Classic Northwood situated in a peaceful neighborhood. Well thought out floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This charming home is complete with lots of great upgrades including beautiful wood floors throughout the home, updated windows, french doors and more. Kitchen is beautiful with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator and upgraded cabinets for your convenience. Updated and remodeled bathrooms with granite vanities. Attached two car garage has lots of storage spaces and its own driveway. Great curb appeal to this home that sits on a a cul-de-sac, with a sit in porch. Beautiful backyard is ready for entertaining in the covered patio. Enjoy fruits fresh from your garden! A great location near shopping, parks, walking trails and the freeway is under 10 minutes away. Award winning Irvine Unified School Disctrict schools including Santiago Elementary School (Rating 10), Sierra Vista Middle School (Rating 9) and Northwood High School (Rating 10) Refrigerator, washer and dryer included without warranty. No pets allowed for this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Brisa have any available units?
8 Brisa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Brisa have?
Some of 8 Brisa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Brisa currently offering any rent specials?
8 Brisa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Brisa pet-friendly?
No, 8 Brisa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Brisa offer parking?
Yes, 8 Brisa offers parking.
Does 8 Brisa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Brisa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Brisa have a pool?
No, 8 Brisa does not have a pool.
Does 8 Brisa have accessible units?
No, 8 Brisa does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Brisa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Brisa has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Brisa have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Brisa does not have units with air conditioning.

