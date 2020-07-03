Amenities

**SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE**GREAT SCHOOLS**4 BED+2.5 BATH**BACKYARD**DRIVEWAY**NO CARPET IN THE HOUSE**Wonderful home in the heart of Classic Northwood situated in a peaceful neighborhood. Well thought out floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This charming home is complete with lots of great upgrades including beautiful wood floors throughout the home, updated windows, french doors and more. Kitchen is beautiful with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator and upgraded cabinets for your convenience. Updated and remodeled bathrooms with granite vanities. Attached two car garage has lots of storage spaces and its own driveway. Great curb appeal to this home that sits on a a cul-de-sac, with a sit in porch. Beautiful backyard is ready for entertaining in the covered patio. Enjoy fruits fresh from your garden! A great location near shopping, parks, walking trails and the freeway is under 10 minutes away. Award winning Irvine Unified School Disctrict schools including Santiago Elementary School (Rating 10), Sierra Vista Middle School (Rating 9) and Northwood High School (Rating 10) Refrigerator, washer and dryer included without warranty. No pets allowed for this property.