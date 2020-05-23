All apartments in Irvine
79 Spring
79 Spring

79 Spring Vly · No Longer Available
Location

79 Spring Vly, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Don’t miss this beautiful townhome located in the prestigious 24 hour guard gated resort style community of Monterey in Irvine’s Northpark.; This residence features 3 bedrooms(all top floor) plus a small loft perfect for an office and 2.5 bathrooms with the wood flooring and interior remodeling through the most living zone w/ no one above or below & direct access to a 2 car garage is a neighborhood favorite.
From the entry, the formal living room with the gorgeous high ceiling, stunning fireplace and french doors lead to front patio with views of lawn & trees. Going upstairs, the dining area flow into the upgraded kitchen with a chic cabinetry, gorgeous countertop & brand-new stainless steel appliances plus the separate family room. All appliances are included. Many windows all around makes this home extremely bright and airy. The master suite is located upstairs with a walk-in closet and an updated en-suite with an oversized soaking tub with stone counter vanities, separate walk-in shower. Also, upstairs are two sizable secondary bedrooms w/ a Jack & Jill bathroom.
This gated community features 11 Parks, 5 Heated Swimming Pools with Hot Tub Spa, Playgrounds, Lighted Tennis Courts, BBQ areas. The property is situated within the best school district in Irvine with Hicks Canyon Elementary school down the street and Beckman High school within minutes of safe walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Spring have any available units?
79 Spring doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 79 Spring have?
Some of 79 Spring's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Spring currently offering any rent specials?
79 Spring is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Spring pet-friendly?
No, 79 Spring is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 79 Spring offer parking?
Yes, 79 Spring offers parking.
Does 79 Spring have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Spring does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Spring have a pool?
Yes, 79 Spring has a pool.
Does 79 Spring have accessible units?
No, 79 Spring does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Spring have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 Spring has units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Spring have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Spring does not have units with air conditioning.
