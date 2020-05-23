Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Don’t miss this beautiful townhome located in the prestigious 24 hour guard gated resort style community of Monterey in Irvine’s Northpark.; This residence features 3 bedrooms(all top floor) plus a small loft perfect for an office and 2.5 bathrooms with the wood flooring and interior remodeling through the most living zone w/ no one above or below & direct access to a 2 car garage is a neighborhood favorite.

From the entry, the formal living room with the gorgeous high ceiling, stunning fireplace and french doors lead to front patio with views of lawn & trees. Going upstairs, the dining area flow into the upgraded kitchen with a chic cabinetry, gorgeous countertop & brand-new stainless steel appliances plus the separate family room. All appliances are included. Many windows all around makes this home extremely bright and airy. The master suite is located upstairs with a walk-in closet and an updated en-suite with an oversized soaking tub with stone counter vanities, separate walk-in shower. Also, upstairs are two sizable secondary bedrooms w/ a Jack & Jill bathroom.

This gated community features 11 Parks, 5 Heated Swimming Pools with Hot Tub Spa, Playgrounds, Lighted Tennis Courts, BBQ areas. The property is situated within the best school district in Irvine with Hicks Canyon Elementary school down the street and Beckman High school within minutes of safe walk.