***Rare END-UNIT has big PRIVATE YARD with fruit tree***Beautifully townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Two-story townhouse has bright living room with fireplace and laminate floor. Remolded kitchen open to the family room with tile floor, granite counter tops, cabinets, appliances and refrigerator, Kitchen overlooks private yard with nice view. Elegant master bedroom W/High VAULTED ceiling. Upstairs laundry area. Two-car garage. Locates at Northwood, Two community pools and spas. Walking distance to parks and library and shopping. Irvine award-winning schools, Within Northwood High school boundary.