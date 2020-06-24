All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

78 Monroe

78 Monroe · No Longer Available
Location

78 Monroe, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
***Rare END-UNIT has big PRIVATE YARD with fruit tree***Beautifully townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Two-story townhouse has bright living room with fireplace and laminate floor. Remolded kitchen open to the family room with tile floor, granite counter tops, cabinets, appliances and refrigerator, Kitchen overlooks private yard with nice view. Elegant master bedroom W/High VAULTED ceiling. Upstairs laundry area. Two-car garage. Locates at Northwood, Two community pools and spas. Walking distance to parks and library and shopping. Irvine award-winning schools, Within Northwood High school boundary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Monroe have any available units?
78 Monroe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 78 Monroe have?
Some of 78 Monroe's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
78 Monroe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Monroe pet-friendly?
No, 78 Monroe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 78 Monroe offer parking?
Yes, 78 Monroe offers parking.
Does 78 Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Monroe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Monroe have a pool?
Yes, 78 Monroe has a pool.
Does 78 Monroe have accessible units?
No, 78 Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Monroe have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Monroe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Monroe have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Monroe does not have units with air conditioning.
