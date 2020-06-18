All apartments in Irvine
78 Costero Aisle

78 Costero Aisle · (949) 874-6453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78 Costero Aisle, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Ready for Occupancy is this Spacious Upper Unit, 2 bed ,2 bath condo. with view of Park and greenbelt located in the heart of Irvine within the highly desirable Westpark Tiempo Community. Light and Bright Interior. Vaulted Ceilings in Living and Master Bedroom. Nice kitchen with tile couters. Recently Painted. New Carpeting. Inside Laundry with brand new washer and dryer. Owner Provides Refrigerator as well. Dual Pane Windows, Air conditioning and a large balcony with view of the park and Sport Park. The amenities included covered carport parking, ample guest parking, the HOA pool and spa. Beautiful San Marco park is within view and includes full basketball and tennis courts. This sought-after complex is conveniently minutes from UCI, freeways and shopping (South Coast Plaza, The District, Tustin Marketplace and The Spectrum. HOA and trash are included. Won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Costero Aisle have any available units?
78 Costero Aisle has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78 Costero Aisle have?
Some of 78 Costero Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Costero Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
78 Costero Aisle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Costero Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 78 Costero Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 78 Costero Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 78 Costero Aisle does offer parking.
Does 78 Costero Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Costero Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Costero Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 78 Costero Aisle has a pool.
Does 78 Costero Aisle have accessible units?
No, 78 Costero Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Costero Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Costero Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Costero Aisle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 78 Costero Aisle has units with air conditioning.
