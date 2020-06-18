78 Costero Aisle

Amenities

Ready for Occupancy is this Spacious Upper Unit, 2 bed ,2 bath condo. with view of Park and greenbelt located in the heart of Irvine within the highly desirable Westpark Tiempo Community. Light and Bright Interior. Vaulted Ceilings in Living and Master Bedroom. Nice kitchen with tile couters. Recently Painted. New Carpeting. Inside Laundry with brand new washer and dryer. Owner Provides Refrigerator as well. Dual Pane Windows, Air conditioning and a large balcony with view of the park and Sport Park. The amenities included covered carport parking, ample guest parking, the HOA pool and spa. Beautiful San Marco park is within view and includes full basketball and tennis courts. This sought-after complex is conveniently minutes from UCI, freeways and shopping (South Coast Plaza, The District, Tustin Marketplace and The Spectrum. HOA and trash are included. Won’t last long!