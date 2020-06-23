All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 77 Turnstone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
77 Turnstone
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

77 Turnstone

77 Turnstone · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

77 Turnstone, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
internet access
2018 Brand new fully furnished home situated in the 24-hour guard-gated Altair community in Irvine. Designed with luxury in mind, this home offers the world’s first Wi-Fi-certified home design. This home presents a smart layout characterized by the open-concept main living area, where the great room, gourmet kitchen, and dining area seamlessly connect. A down stair suite features its own walk-in closet and full bathroom. This stunning collection of expansive floor plans encompassing total of 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, bonus rooms, spa-like master bathrooms and walk-in closets. No more dead spots, this smart home package includes voice control by Alexa-enabled products: whole-home automation by Samsung SmartThings, iOS and Android compatibility, smart home including Ring, Honeywell, Baldwin, Kwikset, Lutron, Ruckus and Sonos and activation and support by Amazon. Easy access Great Park, freeways, shopping, parks, HOA clubhouse, pool & spa, schools, Irvine Spectrum. Award-winning schools include Beacon Park School & Portola High. Owner will install the window covers and landscape the backyard. Please verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Turnstone have any available units?
77 Turnstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 77 Turnstone have?
Some of 77 Turnstone's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Turnstone currently offering any rent specials?
77 Turnstone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Turnstone pet-friendly?
No, 77 Turnstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 77 Turnstone offer parking?
No, 77 Turnstone does not offer parking.
Does 77 Turnstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Turnstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Turnstone have a pool?
Yes, 77 Turnstone has a pool.
Does 77 Turnstone have accessible units?
No, 77 Turnstone does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Turnstone have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Turnstone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Turnstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Turnstone does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology