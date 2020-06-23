77 Turnstone

Amenities

2018 Brand new fully furnished home situated in the 24-hour guard-gated Altair community in Irvine. Designed with luxury in mind, this home offers the world’s first Wi-Fi-certified home design. This home presents a smart layout characterized by the open-concept main living area, where the great room, gourmet kitchen, and dining area seamlessly connect. A down stair suite features its own walk-in closet and full bathroom. This stunning collection of expansive floor plans encompassing total of 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, bonus rooms, spa-like master bathrooms and walk-in closets. No more dead spots, this smart home package includes voice control by Alexa-enabled products: whole-home automation by Samsung SmartThings, iOS and Android compatibility, smart home including Ring, Honeywell, Baldwin, Kwikset, Lutron, Ruckus and Sonos and activation and support by Amazon. Easy access Great Park, freeways, shopping, parks, HOA clubhouse, pool & spa, schools, Irvine Spectrum. Award-winning schools include Beacon Park School & Portola High. Owner will install the window covers and landscape the backyard. Please verify all info.