77 Alevera Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool garage tennis court

Charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath DETACHED Townhome for LEASE in Oak Creek at end of a quiet private/secluded courtyard. TURNKEY! Home overlooks San Diego Creek with VIEW of the mountains. 2 MASTER SUITES w/ceiling fans, full baths and walk-in closets. Built-in computer desk with cabinets in loft area. KITCHEN complete with stove, microwave, dishwasher and stainless steel REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Adjacent to Kitchen is DINING area w/ceiling fan and sliding glass door leading to a slate stone patio. Powder ½ BATH next to Dining area. Custom pull down BLINDS. Separate LIVING ROOM. Beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout. 9’ Ceilings with Crown Molding and 6” custom baseboards. Lots of recessed lights. Color Coordinated Designer paint. ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE with direct access into home. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED in garage.

Resort style amenities of Oak Creek, include Valley Oak Park. Tennis Courts. Basketball Courts. Clubhouse. Pools/Spas. Volley Ball Court. And Tot-lots. Award Winning Irvine Schools. Close to 405 & 5 Fwys, Irvine Spectrum, Corporate Offices, Kaiser and Hoag Hospitals. IF TENANT HAS 2 CARS THEY MUST PARK IN GARAGE OVERNIGHT (11:00pm to 6:00am). ONLY 30 Overnight guest permits every 120 Days per HOA rules. NO PETS.