Irvine, CA
77 Alevera Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:20 AM

77 Alevera Street

77 Alevera · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

77 Alevera, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath DETACHED Townhome for LEASE in Oak Creek at end of a quiet private/secluded courtyard. TURNKEY! Home overlooks San Diego Creek with VIEW of the mountains. 2 MASTER SUITES w/ceiling fans, full baths and walk-in closets. Built-in computer desk with cabinets in loft area. KITCHEN complete with stove, microwave, dishwasher and stainless steel REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Adjacent to Kitchen is DINING area w/ceiling fan and sliding glass door leading to a slate stone patio. Powder ½ BATH next to Dining area. Custom pull down BLINDS. Separate LIVING ROOM. Beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout. 9’ Ceilings with Crown Molding and 6” custom baseboards. Lots of recessed lights. Color Coordinated Designer paint. ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE with direct access into home. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED in garage.
Resort style amenities of Oak Creek, include Valley Oak Park. Tennis Courts. Basketball Courts. Clubhouse. Pools/Spas. Volley Ball Court. And Tot-lots. Award Winning Irvine Schools. Close to 405 & 5 Fwys, Irvine Spectrum, Corporate Offices, Kaiser and Hoag Hospitals. IF TENANT HAS 2 CARS THEY MUST PARK IN GARAGE OVERNIGHT (11:00pm to 6:00am). ONLY 30 Overnight guest permits every 120 Days per HOA rules. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Alevera Street have any available units?
77 Alevera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 77 Alevera Street have?
Some of 77 Alevera Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Alevera Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 Alevera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Alevera Street pet-friendly?
No, 77 Alevera Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 77 Alevera Street offer parking?
Yes, 77 Alevera Street offers parking.
Does 77 Alevera Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Alevera Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Alevera Street have a pool?
Yes, 77 Alevera Street has a pool.
Does 77 Alevera Street have accessible units?
No, 77 Alevera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Alevera Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Alevera Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Alevera Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Alevera Street does not have units with air conditioning.

