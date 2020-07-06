All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

76 Fairlake

76 Fairlake · No Longer Available
Location

76 Fairlake, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
(*** Lakeview) Lakefront home with gorgeous non-blocked lake-view. Cathedral ceiling, skylight, recessed lighting, plantation shutter. Two upstairs master suites, the primary one has panoramic lake views. Downstairs full bath & bedroom w/bay window. Lake view from living room/kitchen bay window and French door. Granite kitchen counter tops, glass top cooktop, garden window, breakfast nook. Relax on the deck and enjoy your resort-style lake view. Walking distance to Springbrook Elementary School/Woodflower Park/Southlake Tennis Club/bridge, close to parks, pools. Many amenities in Woodbrige Community. Welcome to the safest city in the nation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Fairlake have any available units?
76 Fairlake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 76 Fairlake have?
Some of 76 Fairlake's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Fairlake currently offering any rent specials?
76 Fairlake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Fairlake pet-friendly?
No, 76 Fairlake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 76 Fairlake offer parking?
Yes, 76 Fairlake offers parking.
Does 76 Fairlake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Fairlake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Fairlake have a pool?
Yes, 76 Fairlake has a pool.
Does 76 Fairlake have accessible units?
No, 76 Fairlake does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Fairlake have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Fairlake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Fairlake have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 Fairlake does not have units with air conditioning.

