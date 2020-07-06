76 Fairlake

Amenities

(*** Lakeview) Lakefront home with gorgeous non-blocked lake-view. Cathedral ceiling, skylight, recessed lighting, plantation shutter. Two upstairs master suites, the primary one has panoramic lake views. Downstairs full bath & bedroom w/bay window. Lake view from living room/kitchen bay window and French door. Granite kitchen counter tops, glass top cooktop, garden window, breakfast nook. Relax on the deck and enjoy your resort-style lake view. Walking distance to Springbrook Elementary School/Woodflower Park/Southlake Tennis Club/bridge, close to parks, pools. Many amenities in Woodbrige Community. Welcome to the safest city in the nation.