74 Sequoia Tree Ln
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:17 AM

74 Sequoia Tree Ln

74 Sequoia Tree Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

74 Sequoia Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely Single Family home In Premium interior Location (University Park area) - Light & bright Home with Central Airconditioner - Large Kitchen with Appliances (refrigerator, oven and dishwasher included) - Large Eating Area in the Kitchen, Master Bedroom with Greenbelt Views - Beautiful landscaping, Large Two-Car Garage - The ground floor features a living room with sliding glass doors to the front patio, a bonus bedroom, bathroom with washer and dryer hook-ups and the large kitchen with dining area that opens up to the back yard via sliding glass doors. The upstairs features the master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in shower and two additional bedrooms and an additional bathroom with a shower/tub. Beautiful wood flooring throughout, new window coverings and customized paint. This Home is Located in the Highly Desired University High Attendance Area. Association Amenities Include Tennis Courts, Swimming Pools, Clubhouse and Lots of Greenbelts - Inside Cul-De-sac - Close to The University of California Irvine Campus, Downtown Irvine and the Irvine Spectrum. Award winning schools/Shopping/ Restaurants/ FWY are just minutes from the The Village Park Community. (The 4th bedroom has no closet)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Sequoia Tree Ln have any available units?
74 Sequoia Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 74 Sequoia Tree Ln have?
Some of 74 Sequoia Tree Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Sequoia Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
74 Sequoia Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Sequoia Tree Ln pet-friendly?
No, 74 Sequoia Tree Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 74 Sequoia Tree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 74 Sequoia Tree Ln offers parking.
Does 74 Sequoia Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Sequoia Tree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Sequoia Tree Ln have a pool?
Yes, 74 Sequoia Tree Ln has a pool.
Does 74 Sequoia Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 74 Sequoia Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Sequoia Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Sequoia Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Sequoia Tree Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 74 Sequoia Tree Ln has units with air conditioning.
