74 Sequoia Tree Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Lovely Single Family home In Premium interior Location (University Park area) - Light & bright Home with Central Airconditioner - Large Kitchen with Appliances (refrigerator, oven and dishwasher included) - Large Eating Area in the Kitchen, Master Bedroom with Greenbelt Views - Beautiful landscaping, Large Two-Car Garage - The ground floor features a living room with sliding glass doors to the front patio, a bonus bedroom, bathroom with washer and dryer hook-ups and the large kitchen with dining area that opens up to the back yard via sliding glass doors. The upstairs features the master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in shower and two additional bedrooms and an additional bathroom with a shower/tub. Beautiful wood flooring throughout, new window coverings and customized paint. This Home is Located in the Highly Desired University High Attendance Area. Association Amenities Include Tennis Courts, Swimming Pools, Clubhouse and Lots of Greenbelts - Inside Cul-De-sac - Close to The University of California Irvine Campus, Downtown Irvine and the Irvine Spectrum. Award winning schools/Shopping/ Restaurants/ FWY are just minutes from the The Village Park Community. (The 4th bedroom has no closet)