74 Peppermint

Furnitured and Amazing 4bed 4.5bath Single Family House in Cypress Village. Each room has their own bathroom. A large open and private space defines the family room, kitchen area with granite counter top, Kitchen Aid Stainless Appliances. Corner Pantry is great for storage. One bedroom and full bath downstair, you could accommodate your guests downstairs. The landscaping is processing with professional gardener in order to achieve the great job at front and back yard. Walking distance to Cypress Elementary School and award winning Jeffery Trail Middle School, close to woodbury shopping center, MUST SEE!