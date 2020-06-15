All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:17 PM

74 Peppermint

74 Peppermint · (626) 592-8589
Location

74 Peppermint, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Furnitured and Amazing 4bed 4.5bath Single Family House in Cypress Village. Each room has their own bathroom. A large open and private space defines the family room, kitchen area with granite counter top, Kitchen Aid Stainless Appliances. Corner Pantry is great for storage. One bedroom and full bath downstair, you could accommodate your guests downstairs. The landscaping is processing with professional gardener in order to achieve the great job at front and back yard. Walking distance to Cypress Elementary School and award winning Jeffery Trail Middle School, close to woodbury shopping center, MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Peppermint have any available units?
74 Peppermint has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 74 Peppermint currently offering any rent specials?
74 Peppermint isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Peppermint pet-friendly?
No, 74 Peppermint is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 74 Peppermint offer parking?
No, 74 Peppermint does not offer parking.
Does 74 Peppermint have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Peppermint does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Peppermint have a pool?
No, 74 Peppermint does not have a pool.
Does 74 Peppermint have accessible units?
No, 74 Peppermint does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Peppermint have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Peppermint does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Peppermint have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Peppermint does not have units with air conditioning.
