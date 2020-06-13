All apartments in Irvine
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

74 Full Moon

74 Full Moon · No Longer Available
Location

74 Full Moon, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Outstanding and Beautiful Tri-Level Condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The entry has direct access to 2 cars side-by-side garage, washer and dryer laundry room, and coat closet. Bright and spacious open floor plan in the 2nd floor with great room, upgraded kitchen, and bathroom. Master suite locates on the third floor with dual sinks, master bath, and Walk-in Closet. Walking distance to the clubhouse, basketball court, swimming pool/spa, and BBQ park areas. Close to 133/241 toll roads, Woodbury shopping center, grocery stores...etc. Ready to move into this quiet and peaceful neighborhood in Portola Springs Irvine!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Full Moon have any available units?
74 Full Moon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 74 Full Moon have?
Some of 74 Full Moon's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Full Moon currently offering any rent specials?
74 Full Moon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Full Moon pet-friendly?
No, 74 Full Moon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 74 Full Moon offer parking?
Yes, 74 Full Moon does offer parking.
Does 74 Full Moon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 Full Moon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Full Moon have a pool?
Yes, 74 Full Moon has a pool.
Does 74 Full Moon have accessible units?
No, 74 Full Moon does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Full Moon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Full Moon has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Full Moon have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Full Moon does not have units with air conditioning.
