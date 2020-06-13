74 Full Moon

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Outstanding and Beautiful Tri-Level Condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The entry has direct access to 2 cars side-by-side garage, washer and dryer laundry room, and coat closet. Bright and spacious open floor plan in the 2nd floor with great room, upgraded kitchen, and bathroom. Master suite locates on the third floor with dual sinks, master bath, and Walk-in Closet. Walking distance to the clubhouse, basketball court, swimming pool/spa, and BBQ park areas. Close to 133/241 toll roads, Woodbury shopping center, grocery stores...etc. Ready to move into this quiet and peaceful neighborhood in Portola Springs Irvine!