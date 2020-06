Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus loft - Be one of the first to see this new to market home. Scheduling showings by appointment only. offering an 16 month lease. 3 bedroom with a large loft for office or additional 4th bedroom,updated home features, new flooring, granite countertops, frameless glass in master shower. Centrally located in Irvine, Beautiful quiet gated community home, open floor plan



(RLNE4497078)