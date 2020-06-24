73 Vassar Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Lower level two bedroom, two bath condo tucked away on expansive green belt in gated Oxford Court. Wood flooring, Spacious living room with fireplace and slider leading out to oversized patio. Private location overlooking greenbelt. Master Suite with dual cedar lined closets. Kitchen with fridge open to both dining and living areas. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. Direct access to single car garage. Additional detached garage. Central A/C. Steps to UCI and University Town Center.....