Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:55 AM

73 Vassar Aisle

73 Vassar Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

73 Vassar Aisle, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Lower level two bedroom, two bath condo tucked away on expansive green belt in gated Oxford Court. Wood flooring, Spacious living room with fireplace and slider leading out to oversized patio. Private location overlooking greenbelt. Master Suite with dual cedar lined closets. Kitchen with fridge open to both dining and living areas. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. Direct access to single car garage. Additional detached garage. Central A/C. Steps to UCI and University Town Center.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Vassar Aisle have any available units?
73 Vassar Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 73 Vassar Aisle have?
Some of 73 Vassar Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Vassar Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
73 Vassar Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Vassar Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 73 Vassar Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 73 Vassar Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 73 Vassar Aisle offers parking.
Does 73 Vassar Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 Vassar Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Vassar Aisle have a pool?
No, 73 Vassar Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 73 Vassar Aisle have accessible units?
No, 73 Vassar Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Vassar Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Vassar Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Vassar Aisle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 73 Vassar Aisle has units with air conditioning.
