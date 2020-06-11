All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

73 Plateau

73 Plateau · No Longer Available
Location

73 Plateau, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
microwave
range
Get it before it's gone! This specious remarkable corner town home is prime location to work, shops, restaurants, and more! Come relish in a warm cup of coffee on the open balcony while enjoying the captivating views of the mountains. This open floor plan town home offers three expansive bedrooms and three attractive bathrooms. LED lighting throughout the house provides a light and bright feeling to accompany the modern life style. Devour in the resort like amenities that Portola Springs has to offer. Whether that is the outdoor cooking area, the crystal blue pool, or the warm bubbly spa, there is something for everyone! This property is located within minutes from the I-5 and 405, making your commute to work, school, or LA a breeze!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Plateau have any available units?
73 Plateau doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 73 Plateau have?
Some of 73 Plateau's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Plateau currently offering any rent specials?
73 Plateau is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Plateau pet-friendly?
No, 73 Plateau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 73 Plateau offer parking?
Yes, 73 Plateau offers parking.
Does 73 Plateau have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Plateau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Plateau have a pool?
Yes, 73 Plateau has a pool.
Does 73 Plateau have accessible units?
No, 73 Plateau does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Plateau have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Plateau does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Plateau have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Plateau does not have units with air conditioning.
