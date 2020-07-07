All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 73 Ivywood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
73 Ivywood
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:13 PM

73 Ivywood

73 Ivywood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

73 Ivywood, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Furnished single-family detached house with free Wi-Fi!!! Enjoy the resort-like living in this Kelsey Lane private gated community that offers many amenities from the club house, large pools, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, parks, playgrounds, and beautiful landscaping. This home features formal Living Room, a bright large Family room with fireplace, dining Area, sunny Kitchen with an Island & a Walk-In Pantry. A spacious Master Bedroom with en-suite Master Bath, and 2 more Bedrooms upstairs. Wood floors, custom window coverings & wood shutters, convenient upstairs Laundry, plus extra storage areas. Front and Back yard with a Built-In BBQ, 2 car garage with direct entry. Excellent and Award-Winning Schools are close by. Easy access to biking/hiking trails, parks, shopping centers, Irvine Spectrum, The district, beaches, and dining, provides endless entertainment opportunities for you. Quick access to the freeways 405, 5, 133, UCI, Irvine valley college, hospitals, Laguna beach and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Ivywood have any available units?
73 Ivywood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 73 Ivywood have?
Some of 73 Ivywood's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Ivywood currently offering any rent specials?
73 Ivywood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Ivywood pet-friendly?
No, 73 Ivywood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 73 Ivywood offer parking?
Yes, 73 Ivywood offers parking.
Does 73 Ivywood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Ivywood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Ivywood have a pool?
Yes, 73 Ivywood has a pool.
Does 73 Ivywood have accessible units?
No, 73 Ivywood does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Ivywood have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Ivywood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Ivywood have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Ivywood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology