73 Ivywood

Furnished single-family detached house with free Wi-Fi!!! Enjoy the resort-like living in this Kelsey Lane private gated community that offers many amenities from the club house, large pools, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, parks, playgrounds, and beautiful landscaping. This home features formal Living Room, a bright large Family room with fireplace, dining Area, sunny Kitchen with an Island & a Walk-In Pantry. A spacious Master Bedroom with en-suite Master Bath, and 2 more Bedrooms upstairs. Wood floors, custom window coverings & wood shutters, convenient upstairs Laundry, plus extra storage areas. Front and Back yard with a Built-In BBQ, 2 car garage with direct entry. Excellent and Award-Winning Schools are close by. Easy access to biking/hiking trails, parks, shopping centers, Irvine Spectrum, The district, beaches, and dining, provides endless entertainment opportunities for you. Quick access to the freeways 405, 5, 133, UCI, Irvine valley college, hospitals, Laguna beach and more!