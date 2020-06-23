All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 73 Field Poppy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
73 Field Poppy
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:52 PM

73 Field Poppy

73 Field Poppy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

73 Field Poppy, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
SHOWROOM MODEL CONDITION Located in the beautiful Cypress Village community, at the end of a cul de sac, huge backyard with no immediate homes behind. Down stair bedroom suite. Chef’s kitchen surrounded by white wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large sized island, and walk in pantry with extra shelving spaces and counters. Upstairs with laundry area and spacious secondary rooms. Master bedroom suite with a generous sized walk in closet. Enjoy the resort style amenities throughout the community including heated pools, spas, parks, playgrounds, picnic areas, sports courts, clubhouse, shopping center, restaurants and direct access to the gorgeous Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Award winning elementary, middle and high schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Field Poppy have any available units?
73 Field Poppy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 73 Field Poppy have?
Some of 73 Field Poppy's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Field Poppy currently offering any rent specials?
73 Field Poppy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Field Poppy pet-friendly?
No, 73 Field Poppy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 73 Field Poppy offer parking?
Yes, 73 Field Poppy offers parking.
Does 73 Field Poppy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Field Poppy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Field Poppy have a pool?
Yes, 73 Field Poppy has a pool.
Does 73 Field Poppy have accessible units?
No, 73 Field Poppy does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Field Poppy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Field Poppy has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Field Poppy have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Field Poppy does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology