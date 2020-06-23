73 Field Poppy

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

SHOWROOM MODEL CONDITION Located in the beautiful Cypress Village community, at the end of a cul de sac, huge backyard with no immediate homes behind. Down stair bedroom suite. Chef’s kitchen surrounded by white wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large sized island, and walk in pantry with extra shelving spaces and counters. Upstairs with laundry area and spacious secondary rooms. Master bedroom suite with a generous sized walk in closet. Enjoy the resort style amenities throughout the community including heated pools, spas, parks, playgrounds, picnic areas, sports courts, clubhouse, shopping center, restaurants and direct access to the gorgeous Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Award winning elementary, middle and high schools.