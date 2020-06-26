All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

73 Emerald Clover

73 Emerald Clover · No Longer Available
Location

73 Emerald Clover, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
new construction
tennis court
For private showing text (714) 747-9628 or (714) 494-5562
This is a beautiful newly constructed condo located in the beautiful community of Cypress Village. There is an intercom system to ensure that feeling of added security. The entry, kitchen, and bathrooms have newly installed ceramic tile. The kitchen has Upgraded Wood Cabinets in Java with shaker style doors, Granite Counter-tops with full back splash.
There is an island with granite counter-top which offer so much space & bar seating. There are Bosch stainless steel appliances; Microwave,
Dishwasher, and a five burner full cook-top with built in oven. There is a tank-less water heater, enjoy that extra long shower and not risk
running out of hot water. The bathrooms feature Solatube day lighting systems, what a great energy saver! There are upgraded light fixtures installed in kitchen, ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. Feel like your living in a resort with the amenities the association offers, large pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, parks, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Emerald Clover have any available units?
73 Emerald Clover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 73 Emerald Clover have?
Some of 73 Emerald Clover's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Emerald Clover currently offering any rent specials?
73 Emerald Clover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Emerald Clover pet-friendly?
No, 73 Emerald Clover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 73 Emerald Clover offer parking?
No, 73 Emerald Clover does not offer parking.
Does 73 Emerald Clover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Emerald Clover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Emerald Clover have a pool?
Yes, 73 Emerald Clover has a pool.
Does 73 Emerald Clover have accessible units?
No, 73 Emerald Clover does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Emerald Clover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Emerald Clover has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Emerald Clover have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Emerald Clover does not have units with air conditioning.
