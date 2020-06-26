73 Emerald Clover

Amenities

For private showing text (714) 747-9628 or (714) 494-5562

This is a beautiful newly constructed condo located in the beautiful community of Cypress Village. There is an intercom system to ensure that feeling of added security. The entry, kitchen, and bathrooms have newly installed ceramic tile. The kitchen has Upgraded Wood Cabinets in Java with shaker style doors, Granite Counter-tops with full back splash.

There is an island with granite counter-top which offer so much space & bar seating. There are Bosch stainless steel appliances; Microwave,

Dishwasher, and a five burner full cook-top with built in oven. There is a tank-less water heater, enjoy that extra long shower and not risk

running out of hot water. The bathrooms feature Solatube day lighting systems, what a great energy saver! There are upgraded light fixtures installed in kitchen, ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. Feel like your living in a resort with the amenities the association offers, large pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, parks, and much more.