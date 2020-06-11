Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Nestled in prestigious Guard Gated, Northpark Community. Spacious 3 beds, 2.5 baths home with vaulted ceilings and many upgrades: Marble tile on first floor, tile on second floor and plush carpet throughout the bedrooms and stairs. Living room with vaulted ceiling, cozy fireplace and french doors to view the Tuscan inspired designed front patio. Second level has a formal dining room and a large kitchen with new cabinets and family room area. Lots of cabinets for storage. All bedrooms on the third level. Large master suite features a Master Bedroom with french doors and a walk-in closet. Spa like spacious Master Bathroom features separate tub and shower, his/her vanities, and a window. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are good size and with Jack and Jill bath. Spacious 2 car attached garage with lots of storage cabinets is at the end of the driveway. Tankless Water Heater. Community has five swimming pools, many parks, sports court, Club House and much more. Near Orchard Hills shopping center and Tustin Marketplace. Award winning Tustin Unified School District.