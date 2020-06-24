All apartments in Irvine
7209 Apricot Dr.

7209 Apricot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7209 Apricot Drive, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Pool, Spa and Tennis Courts. - Applying is FREE, however you must complete the Renter Profile - http://www.pridemarkpm.com/renter - for us to show you the property. If you have an agent representing you, then you can have him/her take you direct, please have them check the MLS instructions.

Second floor end unit with new neutral color paint. Kitchen has quartz counter tops with stainless steel appliances included; refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and range. New Air Conditioner was just replaced last summer. Washer & dryer included in unit. One car space in subterranean garage with elevator access, plenty of outside parking around complex. Situated right behind Irvine Valley College, conveniently located near Irvine Center Drive Shopping / Food and freeways. Orange Tree complex includes association pool, spa and tennis courts. Small pets only with HOA limitations and rules.

(RLNE4940337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7209 Apricot Dr. have any available units?
7209 Apricot Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7209 Apricot Dr. have?
Some of 7209 Apricot Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7209 Apricot Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7209 Apricot Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7209 Apricot Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7209 Apricot Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7209 Apricot Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7209 Apricot Dr. offers parking.
Does 7209 Apricot Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7209 Apricot Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7209 Apricot Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 7209 Apricot Dr. has a pool.
Does 7209 Apricot Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7209 Apricot Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7209 Apricot Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7209 Apricot Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7209 Apricot Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7209 Apricot Dr. has units with air conditioning.
