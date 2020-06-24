7209 Apricot Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Pool, Spa and Tennis Courts. - Applying is FREE, however you must complete the Renter Profile - http://www.pridemarkpm.com/renter - for us to show you the property. If you have an agent representing you, then you can have him/her take you direct, please have them check the MLS instructions.



Second floor end unit with new neutral color paint. Kitchen has quartz counter tops with stainless steel appliances included; refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and range. New Air Conditioner was just replaced last summer. Washer & dryer included in unit. One car space in subterranean garage with elevator access, plenty of outside parking around complex. Situated right behind Irvine Valley College, conveniently located near Irvine Center Drive Shopping / Food and freeways. Orange Tree complex includes association pool, spa and tennis courts. Small pets only with HOA limitations and rules.



