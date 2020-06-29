All apartments in Irvine
Location

7206 Apricot Drive, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2 BD, 2BA Single Level Irvine Condo W/ Most Utilities Included - This great 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single level condo is on the second floor, which means you get second floor views! The living space of this nice condo is 940 sq. ft. but feels larger because of the laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen is spacious and has a breakfast bar for seating. It is open to the living area that hosts a small fireplace. Other great features of this cute condo include central heat/air, mirrored closets, double bathroom sinks, indoor washer/dryer, a parking spot in a secured parking garage, and most utilities are included! Owner will provide a refrigerator if requested. Lastly, dont forget to relax around the association amenities that include a pool, spa, weight room, tennis court, tot lot and playground. With all these great features this condo wont last, so call now for your immediate viewing!
***$500 Credit with a signed lease by 2/29/2020!***

(RLNE5331638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7206 Apricot have any available units?
7206 Apricot doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7206 Apricot have?
Some of 7206 Apricot's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7206 Apricot currently offering any rent specials?
7206 Apricot is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7206 Apricot pet-friendly?
Yes, 7206 Apricot is pet friendly.
Does 7206 Apricot offer parking?
Yes, 7206 Apricot offers parking.
Does 7206 Apricot have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7206 Apricot offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7206 Apricot have a pool?
Yes, 7206 Apricot has a pool.
Does 7206 Apricot have accessible units?
No, 7206 Apricot does not have accessible units.
Does 7206 Apricot have units with dishwashers?
No, 7206 Apricot does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7206 Apricot have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7206 Apricot has units with air conditioning.
