7206 Apricot

2 BD, 2BA Single Level Irvine Condo W/ Most Utilities Included - This great 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single level condo is on the second floor, which means you get second floor views! The living space of this nice condo is 940 sq. ft. but feels larger because of the laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen is spacious and has a breakfast bar for seating. It is open to the living area that hosts a small fireplace. Other great features of this cute condo include central heat/air, mirrored closets, double bathroom sinks, indoor washer/dryer, a parking spot in a secured parking garage, and most utilities are included! Owner will provide a refrigerator if requested. Lastly, dont forget to relax around the association amenities that include a pool, spa, weight room, tennis court, tot lot and playground. With all these great features this condo wont last, so call now for your immediate viewing!

