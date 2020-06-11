715 Trailblaze

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

Original MODEL HOME of the Vine community. Facing the main street Nature Walk, it is very convenient. This beautiful home features one spacious master suite with a patio, another bedroom at the other end with its own bath, and a private deck off of the living room. Highly desirable open floorplan makes an inviting impression and perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to a spacious dining area and living space. This home has been furnished. Great community with pools, playground and walking trails. Very close to Portola High School and only some minutes' drive away from Woodbury Town Center. Direct access to home from spacious attached 2 car garage. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and furniture included. Note: 1) Pictures of furnitures and decoration are for reference. There might be some differences. 2) Most decorations can stay. 3) If you choose to buy your own beds, it is acceptable and the rent amount can be lowered. Please check with the Listing agent.