Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
715 Trailblaze
Last updated May 28 2019 at 9:55 AM

715 Trailblaze

715 Trailblaze · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

715 Trailblaze, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Original MODEL HOME of the Vine community. Facing the main street Nature Walk, it is very convenient. This beautiful home features one spacious master suite with a patio, another bedroom at the other end with its own bath, and a private deck off of the living room. Highly desirable open floorplan makes an inviting impression and perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to a spacious dining area and living space. This home has been furnished. Great community with pools, playground and walking trails. Very close to Portola High School and only some minutes' drive away from Woodbury Town Center. Direct access to home from spacious attached 2 car garage. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and furniture included. Note: 1) Pictures of furnitures and decoration are for reference. There might be some differences. 2) Most decorations can stay. 3) If you choose to buy your own beds, it is acceptable and the rent amount can be lowered. Please check with the Listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Trailblaze have any available units?
715 Trailblaze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 715 Trailblaze have?
Some of 715 Trailblaze's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Trailblaze currently offering any rent specials?
715 Trailblaze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Trailblaze pet-friendly?
No, 715 Trailblaze is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 715 Trailblaze offer parking?
Yes, 715 Trailblaze offers parking.
Does 715 Trailblaze have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Trailblaze offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Trailblaze have a pool?
Yes, 715 Trailblaze has a pool.
Does 715 Trailblaze have accessible units?
No, 715 Trailblaze does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Trailblaze have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Trailblaze does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Trailblaze have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Trailblaze does not have units with air conditioning.
