71 Thornhurst

This highly sought-after Santa Maria Residence One in Stonegate awaits you to call it home and start your holiday decorations. The interior entrance sits away from the street through a private patio yard. A 2-story residence with all living spaces on one level. The second floor is a fantastic great room with soaring 12 foot ceilings. Open kitchen with upgraded granite counter tops, euro-white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The spacious dining area opens to a California Room Balcony for the nice breeze.