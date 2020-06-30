All apartments in Irvine
71 Thornhurst
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

71 Thornhurst

71 Thornhurst · No Longer Available
Location

71 Thornhurst, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This highly sought-after Santa Maria Residence One in Stonegate awaits you to call it home and start your holiday decorations. The interior entrance sits away from the street through a private patio yard. A 2-story residence with all living spaces on one level. The second floor is a fantastic great room with soaring 12 foot ceilings. Open kitchen with upgraded granite counter tops, euro-white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The spacious dining area opens to a California Room Balcony for the nice breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Thornhurst have any available units?
71 Thornhurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 71 Thornhurst have?
Some of 71 Thornhurst's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Thornhurst currently offering any rent specials?
71 Thornhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Thornhurst pet-friendly?
No, 71 Thornhurst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 71 Thornhurst offer parking?
No, 71 Thornhurst does not offer parking.
Does 71 Thornhurst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Thornhurst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Thornhurst have a pool?
No, 71 Thornhurst does not have a pool.
Does 71 Thornhurst have accessible units?
No, 71 Thornhurst does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Thornhurst have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Thornhurst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Thornhurst have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Thornhurst does not have units with air conditioning.

