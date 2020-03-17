All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 71 Jade Flower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
71 Jade Flower
Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:15 AM

71 Jade Flower

71 Jade Flower · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

71 Jade Flower, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW YOU!**New Home community Caserta at Cypress Village plan 1 includes upgrades throughout**Brand New cypress village town home, 2 bed rooms, 2 bath, 1165 sqft with two car attached garage**Double door through long court yard**Ground level entry with living area on the second floor this home boasts a gourmet kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, electric wall oven, built in microwave and dishwasher, hood at cook top, Granite counters and Island**Includes hardwood floor at entry, kitchen, dining, laundry and baths, NATURAL WOOD FLOORS IN MAJOR AREAS, upgraded carpet & Ceramic tile floor**Soaring ceiling and lots of windows for a loft effect open to a covered deck**Spacious master bedroom suite with recessed lights, pre-wired junction box for ceiling fan, walk-in closet, dressing area with separate soaking tub, and separate commode**Brand new washer, dryer and refrigerator included**Close to Schools, shopping and dining, walk to great parks, pools**MUST SEE**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Jade Flower have any available units?
71 Jade Flower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 71 Jade Flower have?
Some of 71 Jade Flower's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Jade Flower currently offering any rent specials?
71 Jade Flower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Jade Flower pet-friendly?
No, 71 Jade Flower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 71 Jade Flower offer parking?
Yes, 71 Jade Flower does offer parking.
Does 71 Jade Flower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Jade Flower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Jade Flower have a pool?
Yes, 71 Jade Flower has a pool.
Does 71 Jade Flower have accessible units?
No, 71 Jade Flower does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Jade Flower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Jade Flower has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Jade Flower have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Jade Flower does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology