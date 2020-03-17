71 Jade Flower

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW YOU!**New Home community Caserta at Cypress Village plan 1 includes upgrades throughout**Brand New cypress village town home, 2 bed rooms, 2 bath, 1165 sqft with two car attached garage**Double door through long court yard**Ground level entry with living area on the second floor this home boasts a gourmet kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, electric wall oven, built in microwave and dishwasher, hood at cook top, Granite counters and Island**Includes hardwood floor at entry, kitchen, dining, laundry and baths, NATURAL WOOD FLOORS IN MAJOR AREAS, upgraded carpet & Ceramic tile floor**Soaring ceiling and lots of windows for a loft effect open to a covered deck**Spacious master bedroom suite with recessed lights, pre-wired junction box for ceiling fan, walk-in closet, dressing area with separate soaking tub, and separate commode**Brand new washer, dryer and refrigerator included**Close to Schools, shopping and dining, walk to great parks, pools**MUST SEE**