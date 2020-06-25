70 Cartier Aisle

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Exceptional Opportunity! Welcome to your prestigious new Northwood Townhome in the highly desirable Northwood Villas. This highly coveted single level home offers a spacious floor plan with modern elegance from the high vaulted ceilings to the granite counters in the kitchen with stone backsplash to the large living room great for entertaining. Gorgeous wood floors, upgraded bathrooms and a personal laundry room make this home a winner all the way around. One of the bedrooms can be converted into an office if needed and custom built storage in the garage gives you additional flexibility and functionality. PLUS, you’ll love the award winning Irvine school district, numerous parks, shopping, and entertainment options available to you all while being easily accessible to the freeway to get up and go wherever you want. Close to major OC Freeways.