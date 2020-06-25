All apartments in Irvine
70 Cartier Aisle

70 Cartier Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

70 Cartier Aisle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Exceptional Opportunity! Welcome to your prestigious new Northwood Townhome in the highly desirable Northwood Villas. This highly coveted single level home offers a spacious floor plan with modern elegance from the high vaulted ceilings to the granite counters in the kitchen with stone backsplash to the large living room great for entertaining. Gorgeous wood floors, upgraded bathrooms and a personal laundry room make this home a winner all the way around. One of the bedrooms can be converted into an office if needed and custom built storage in the garage gives you additional flexibility and functionality. PLUS, you’ll love the award winning Irvine school district, numerous parks, shopping, and entertainment options available to you all while being easily accessible to the freeway to get up and go wherever you want. Close to major OC Freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Cartier Aisle have any available units?
70 Cartier Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 70 Cartier Aisle have?
Some of 70 Cartier Aisle's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Cartier Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
70 Cartier Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Cartier Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 70 Cartier Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 70 Cartier Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 70 Cartier Aisle offers parking.
Does 70 Cartier Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Cartier Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Cartier Aisle have a pool?
No, 70 Cartier Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 70 Cartier Aisle have accessible units?
No, 70 Cartier Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Cartier Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Cartier Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Cartier Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Cartier Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
