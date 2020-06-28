All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 7 Windsor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
7 Windsor
Last updated September 15 2019 at 2:58 AM

7 Windsor

7 Windsor · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7 Windsor, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Great Location! NO HOA, NO MELLO ROOS, LOW TAX RATE! This beautiful home is nestled in the END of an 8 house cul-de-sac with a large back yard, quiet with a lot of privacy. Potential for adding rooms! New recess lighting just installed in family and living rooms. The kitchen, dining room and family room directly face the glistening pool and spa. New landscape backyard with many fruit trees around. New wood fence just installed. Upgraded luxury hardwood flooring in entry way, family room & kitchen. Granite counter tops, stainless steel sink & recessed lights in kitchen. Electric top range can be easily converted to gas range. Other features including New dishwasher and microwave/ custom bay windows and door/ newly painted complete interior of the home. Laundry room serves an outside door & includes a utility sink. Second floor master bedroom is bright and cozy which provides two separate closets. Other three bedrooms are bright with natural lights, spacious. All closets have built-in wood organizers. Awarded Northwood high school, Walking to Brywood elementary school, easy access to 5 highway. Minuets driving to South Coast Plaza shopping center, Irvine Spectrum, UCI, and JWA airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Windsor have any available units?
7 Windsor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Windsor have?
Some of 7 Windsor's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Windsor currently offering any rent specials?
7 Windsor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Windsor pet-friendly?
No, 7 Windsor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Windsor offer parking?
No, 7 Windsor does not offer parking.
Does 7 Windsor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Windsor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Windsor have a pool?
Yes, 7 Windsor has a pool.
Does 7 Windsor have accessible units?
No, 7 Windsor does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Windsor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Windsor has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Windsor have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Windsor does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology