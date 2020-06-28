Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

Great Location! NO HOA, NO MELLO ROOS, LOW TAX RATE! This beautiful home is nestled in the END of an 8 house cul-de-sac with a large back yard, quiet with a lot of privacy. Potential for adding rooms! New recess lighting just installed in family and living rooms. The kitchen, dining room and family room directly face the glistening pool and spa. New landscape backyard with many fruit trees around. New wood fence just installed. Upgraded luxury hardwood flooring in entry way, family room & kitchen. Granite counter tops, stainless steel sink & recessed lights in kitchen. Electric top range can be easily converted to gas range. Other features including New dishwasher and microwave/ custom bay windows and door/ newly painted complete interior of the home. Laundry room serves an outside door & includes a utility sink. Second floor master bedroom is bright and cozy which provides two separate closets. Other three bedrooms are bright with natural lights, spacious. All closets have built-in wood organizers. Awarded Northwood high school, Walking to Brywood elementary school, easy access to 5 highway. Minuets driving to South Coast Plaza shopping center, Irvine Spectrum, UCI, and JWA airport.