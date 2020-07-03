7 Queens Wreath Way

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to Village 1 of University Park! This enlarged 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Kendall Model has a permitted addition which increases its size to just under 2200 square feet. This home comes with a newer roof, Central Air Conditioning and Heating system, water heater, dual pane windows, and was freshly painted. The 2 front bedrooms benefited from the expansion making them perfect for bedrooms with an additional space for a study area. The Master Bathroom was tastefully remodeled a few months ago, with marble counter tops over white cabinetry, marble floors, tiled shower, new fixtures, and edgeless shower doors. The backyard concrete was recently redone perfectly as well, ready for you to enjoy and entertain in the Southern California weather. Great credit, solid documentable income only.