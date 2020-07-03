All apartments in Irvine
7 Queens Wreath Way

7 Queens Wreath Way · No Longer Available
Location

7 Queens Wreath Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to Village 1 of University Park! This enlarged 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Kendall Model has a permitted addition which increases its size to just under 2200 square feet. This home comes with a newer roof, Central Air Conditioning and Heating system, water heater, dual pane windows, and was freshly painted. The 2 front bedrooms benefited from the expansion making them perfect for bedrooms with an additional space for a study area. The Master Bathroom was tastefully remodeled a few months ago, with marble counter tops over white cabinetry, marble floors, tiled shower, new fixtures, and edgeless shower doors. The backyard concrete was recently redone perfectly as well, ready for you to enjoy and entertain in the Southern California weather. Great credit, solid documentable income only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Queens Wreath Way have any available units?
7 Queens Wreath Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 7 Queens Wreath Way currently offering any rent specials?
7 Queens Wreath Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Queens Wreath Way pet-friendly?
No, 7 Queens Wreath Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Queens Wreath Way offer parking?
No, 7 Queens Wreath Way does not offer parking.
Does 7 Queens Wreath Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Queens Wreath Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Queens Wreath Way have a pool?
No, 7 Queens Wreath Way does not have a pool.
Does 7 Queens Wreath Way have accessible units?
No, 7 Queens Wreath Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Queens Wreath Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Queens Wreath Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Queens Wreath Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Queens Wreath Way has units with air conditioning.

