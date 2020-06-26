Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Bungalow styled home with an open floor plan--perfect for entertaining--includes a master suite, hardwood ceramic tile and carpet on 1st floor, granite countertops and new cabinets. Remodeled kitchen and breakfast nook with a wall of windows looking out to the beautifully landscaped garden. Oversized master suite with ceiling fan, mirrored his & her closets, and dual sinks. Bright 3 bedroom home on private cul-de-sac, custom window treatments including plantation shutters and rolling screens. Established neighborhood is near major city parks, nearby walking and biking trails, Blue Ribbon Northwood Schools, restaurants, shopping centers, with quick access to major freeways. Enjoy Association Amenities including Pool, Spa, and barbecue.