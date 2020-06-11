All apartments in Irvine
7 Laurel Tree Lane
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

7 Laurel Tree Lane

7 Laurel Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

7 Laurel Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This great Two story home has a longer driveway, and is situated on a lovely cul de sac street with center park/ green belt area. It boasts 4 bedrooms upstairs, remodeled kitchen with newer appliances, and remodeled baths, a formal dining and living room, eat in kitchen area, and large yards in front and rear. There are two and one half baths. A well maintained home in close proximity to shopping , schools, transportation, houses of worship, medical, and community parks. Village Park association amenities encompass 6 acres of meandering trails, pools, a clubhouse, spas, tennis, barbecue areas, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Laurel Tree Lane have any available units?
7 Laurel Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Laurel Tree Lane have?
Some of 7 Laurel Tree Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Laurel Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7 Laurel Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Laurel Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7 Laurel Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Laurel Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 7 Laurel Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7 Laurel Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Laurel Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Laurel Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7 Laurel Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 7 Laurel Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 7 Laurel Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Laurel Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Laurel Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Laurel Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Laurel Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
