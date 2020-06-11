7 Laurel Tree Lane

Amenities

This great Two story home has a longer driveway, and is situated on a lovely cul de sac street with center park/ green belt area. It boasts 4 bedrooms upstairs, remodeled kitchen with newer appliances, and remodeled baths, a formal dining and living room, eat in kitchen area, and large yards in front and rear. There are two and one half baths. A well maintained home in close proximity to shopping , schools, transportation, houses of worship, medical, and community parks. Village Park association amenities encompass 6 acres of meandering trails, pools, a clubhouse, spas, tennis, barbecue areas, and more.