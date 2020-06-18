7 Lakegrass

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Immaculate and highly upgraded this single-story home is ideally located near Woodbridge North Lake, Shorebird park, pools, spas, tennis courts, and schools. As soon as you walk in the abundance of natural light draws you in. Oversized living room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace opens to the dining room. Large windows and doors, and private outdoor space is perfect set up for California in-door/out-door lifestyle. From custom paint to wood floors with new baseboards, and recessed lights the home is move in ready. Kitchen upgraded with new appliances, including gas cooktop. Spacious bedrooms and upgraded bathrooms with new fixtures, 2 car attached garage, New AC and water heater, indoor laundry.