Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
7 Lakegrass
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

7 Lakegrass

7 Lakegrass · No Longer Available
Location

7 Lakegrass, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate and highly upgraded this single-story home is ideally located near Woodbridge North Lake, Shorebird park, pools, spas, tennis courts, and schools. As soon as you walk in the abundance of natural light draws you in. Oversized living room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace opens to the dining room. Large windows and doors, and private outdoor space is perfect set up for California in-door/out-door lifestyle. From custom paint to wood floors with new baseboards, and recessed lights the home is move in ready. Kitchen upgraded with new appliances, including gas cooktop. Spacious bedrooms and upgraded bathrooms with new fixtures, 2 car attached garage, New AC and water heater, indoor laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Lakegrass have any available units?
7 Lakegrass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Lakegrass have?
Some of 7 Lakegrass's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Lakegrass currently offering any rent specials?
7 Lakegrass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Lakegrass pet-friendly?
No, 7 Lakegrass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Lakegrass offer parking?
Yes, 7 Lakegrass offers parking.
Does 7 Lakegrass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Lakegrass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Lakegrass have a pool?
Yes, 7 Lakegrass has a pool.
Does 7 Lakegrass have accessible units?
No, 7 Lakegrass does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Lakegrass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Lakegrass has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Lakegrass have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Lakegrass has units with air conditioning.
