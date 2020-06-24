All apartments in Irvine
7 Inglenook

Location

7 Inglenook, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This former model home fully furnished and nestled in a unique Northpark Square master planned community, The architechtual style is a mix of traditional and modern including translating to archways, decorative wrought iron and vine covered wall. The home is full of upgrades, including professional paintings, Moldings, recessed lightings, granite counter tops, tech Center with two built in work spaces in upstairs walkway, Extra storage area under staircase and mail station (desk) next to kitchen, etc, and etc. 4 bedrooms, 3 bath SFR.Large enough kitchen with Island open to living room. Two car attached garages. Conveniently located for shopping ( Tustin Market Place , 99 Ranch Market), 5 Freeway, Award winning schools, Resort style Amenities including Pools, Spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

