7 Inglenook

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated pool hot tub extra storage

This former model home fully furnished and nestled in a unique Northpark Square master planned community, The architechtual style is a mix of traditional and modern including translating to archways, decorative wrought iron and vine covered wall. The home is full of upgrades, including professional paintings, Moldings, recessed lightings, granite counter tops, tech Center with two built in work spaces in upstairs walkway, Extra storage area under staircase and mail station (desk) next to kitchen, etc, and etc. 4 bedrooms, 3 bath SFR.Large enough kitchen with Island open to living room. Two car attached garages. Conveniently located for shopping ( Tustin Market Place , 99 Ranch Market), 5 Freeway, Award winning schools, Resort style Amenities including Pools, Spa.