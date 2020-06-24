All apartments in Irvine
7 Imperial Aisle

7 Imperial Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

7 Imperial Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
garage
media room
tennis court
JUST NEW ON THE MARKET, READY NOW !! Mediterranean Home In Beautiful Gated Corte Bella Community. Private Setting with European Architecture, Statues, Fountains and Lush Landscaping. Quiet Private Location Opens to Courtyard. Marble Fireplace in Living Room. Separate Formal Dining Room. Gourmet Kitchen With Breakfast Bar Opens to Family Room. Master Suite Has Walk-in Closet, Dual Vanity Sinks, Bathtub And Shower Stall. Mirrored Wardrobes. Wooden Shutters and Blinds Through Out. Washer And Dryer Hook-ups in the Garage. New carpet. "Wood" Floors in Kitchen, Family Room and Powder Bath. Easy Access to your 2-Car Garage. Apx. 42 Acre Irvine Memorial Park Across the Street Features: Tennis Courts, Soccer Fields, Softball Diamonds, Batting Cages, Outdoor Amphitheatre, Gardens, Fountains, Large Playground, Tot Lot, Gazebo with Picnic Tables. Close to Shopping and Walk to Theaters and Restaurants. OWNER TO PAY FOR ALL HOA AMENITIES AND WATER IS PAID FOR BY THE LANDLORD!! Contact Ed 949-533-7200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Imperial Aisle have any available units?
7 Imperial Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Imperial Aisle have?
Some of 7 Imperial Aisle's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Imperial Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
7 Imperial Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Imperial Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 7 Imperial Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Imperial Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 7 Imperial Aisle offers parking.
Does 7 Imperial Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Imperial Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Imperial Aisle have a pool?
No, 7 Imperial Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 7 Imperial Aisle have accessible units?
No, 7 Imperial Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Imperial Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Imperial Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Imperial Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Imperial Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
