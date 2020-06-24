7 Imperial Aisle

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking playground garage media room tennis court

JUST NEW ON THE MARKET, READY NOW !! Mediterranean Home In Beautiful Gated Corte Bella Community. Private Setting with European Architecture, Statues, Fountains and Lush Landscaping. Quiet Private Location Opens to Courtyard. Marble Fireplace in Living Room. Separate Formal Dining Room. Gourmet Kitchen With Breakfast Bar Opens to Family Room. Master Suite Has Walk-in Closet, Dual Vanity Sinks, Bathtub And Shower Stall. Mirrored Wardrobes. Wooden Shutters and Blinds Through Out. Washer And Dryer Hook-ups in the Garage. New carpet. "Wood" Floors in Kitchen, Family Room and Powder Bath. Easy Access to your 2-Car Garage. Apx. 42 Acre Irvine Memorial Park Across the Street Features: Tennis Courts, Soccer Fields, Softball Diamonds, Batting Cages, Outdoor Amphitheatre, Gardens, Fountains, Large Playground, Tot Lot, Gazebo with Picnic Tables. Close to Shopping and Walk to Theaters and Restaurants. OWNER TO PAY FOR ALL HOA AMENITIES AND WATER IS PAID FOR BY THE LANDLORD!! Contact Ed 949-533-7200.