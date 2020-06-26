7 Foxcrest

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Located in the highly sought after Northwood Point guard gated community in Irvine among the most desirable school districts in the West Coast! Sure to impress the most discriminating of taste, this STUNNING backyard is reminiscent of a posh resort! Exterior landscape includes salt water pool, spa, top of line equipment, custom water features & waterfall, gorgeous rock fireplace, BBQ, grill, outdoor lighting & lush landscaping. Please, come back inside. Enjoy beautiful, warm natural hard wood flooring in entry, hallways, kitchen, dining & living rooms. Charming white kitchen, upgraded stainless steel appliances & elegant lighting & beautiful fireplace! Formal dining room & additional family room, laundry and full bathroom also downstairs. Journey up the spiral staircase to oversized hallways with a ton of natural light! Master suite & bath have enormous walk in closet, three additional generous sized bedrooms and an open office/game room. Large three car garage with tons of storage,. Community offers Trails, Parks, Swimming pools,Tennis courts ~Easy access to fwy & toll roads! Award-winning blue ribbon schools!