All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 7 Foxcrest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
7 Foxcrest
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:20 PM

7 Foxcrest

7 Foxcrest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7 Foxcrest, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in the highly sought after Northwood Point guard gated community in Irvine among the most desirable school districts in the West Coast! Sure to impress the most discriminating of taste, this STUNNING backyard is reminiscent of a posh resort! Exterior landscape includes salt water pool, spa, top of line equipment, custom water features & waterfall, gorgeous rock fireplace, BBQ, grill, outdoor lighting & lush landscaping. Please, come back inside. Enjoy beautiful, warm natural hard wood flooring in entry, hallways, kitchen, dining & living rooms. Charming white kitchen, upgraded stainless steel appliances & elegant lighting & beautiful fireplace! Formal dining room & additional family room, laundry and full bathroom also downstairs. Journey up the spiral staircase to oversized hallways with a ton of natural light! Master suite & bath have enormous walk in closet, three additional generous sized bedrooms and an open office/game room. Large three car garage with tons of storage,. Community offers Trails, Parks, Swimming pools,Tennis courts ~Easy access to fwy & toll roads! Award-winning blue ribbon schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Foxcrest have any available units?
7 Foxcrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Foxcrest have?
Some of 7 Foxcrest's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Foxcrest currently offering any rent specials?
7 Foxcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Foxcrest pet-friendly?
No, 7 Foxcrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Foxcrest offer parking?
Yes, 7 Foxcrest offers parking.
Does 7 Foxcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Foxcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Foxcrest have a pool?
Yes, 7 Foxcrest has a pool.
Does 7 Foxcrest have accessible units?
No, 7 Foxcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Foxcrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Foxcrest has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Foxcrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Foxcrest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology